SHOCKING: Rebel News journalist ASSAULTED by Trudeau's bodyguards
The prime minister's personal RCMP security detail roughed up Rebel reporter David Menzies.
I'm angry and sad at the same time.
On Thursday, December 9, Justin Trudeau’s bodyguards beat up our reporter David Menzies.
David was standing on a public sidewalk outside a public event where Trudeau was going to a Liberal Christmas Party. David was doing what all media do — waiting patiently to call out a question to Trudeau as he walked in.
But Trudeau’s bodyguards know Rebel News. And they hate Rebel News. Because their boss hates Rebel News.
Trudeau says it again and again. He says we’re not real reporters. He says we don’t deserve any respect. He publicly blames us for the sorry state of Canada. He personally bans us from attending public press conferences. And if we manage to get in, he insults us, instead of answering our questions.
So, after demonizing us, demoralizing us, and defaming us for five years, his staff got the message. And so, they attacked us.
They smashed David’s face against the wall — David was so stunned; he couldn’t speak straight. They beat him up, they bloodied him. They destroyed his property.
David had to go to the doctor later that night — his ears were still ringing, and he was bloodied and cut.
There is no excuse for this.
David did nothing wrong. He was never arrested. He was never charged with anything. He committed no crime.
The crime was committed by Trudeau’s thuggish bodyguards — who knew they were doing something evil and refused to tell David their names, despite the legal requirement to do so.
They beat him up just because he was with Rebel News, and Trudeau has let the world know Rebel News does not deserve respect.
Enough is enough.
This is the worst thing that has happened to a Rebel News reporter in our seven years. We’ve had street thugs and Antifa members attack our reporters. But never a government bodyguard.
The Toronto Police Service came quickly, but they refused to lay charges against Trudeau’s thugs, despite the assault being caught on video. They know it would be career suicide to cross Trudeau.
So, we have to go to court ourselves. Today we filed a lawsuit on behalf of David. Click here to read it for yourself.
This isn’t how we live in Canada. This is the kind of thing that you might expect from an authoritarian regime like Turkey, or Russia, or Venezuela. Imagine if Stephen Harper’s bodyguards had beat up a CBC reporter!
But I fear that because most of the media is on Trudeau’s payroll now too, they’ll be silent — or even say that David “deserved it”.
Please help us fight back for David. It’s not just David who got beat up by Trudeau; it’s the very idea of a free and independent press, and the right of non-government journalists to ask questions of our political class.
If Trudeau and his thugs can get away with this, what’s next? Raiding our Rebel News offices? Jailing our reporters?
This cannot stand.
If you agree that the RCMP has no right to treat innocent journalists this way, please sign our petition and send an email to the RCMP Commissioner, Brenda Lucki, demanding she investigate this horrific incident.
You can also help fund our legal efforts by donating on this page.
Send and email to the RCMP Commissioner
Send an email directly to the RCMP Commissioner, Brenda Lucki.Send an email
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.