Justin Trudeau claims carbon tax only impacts people with a 'giant mansion and an indoor swimming pool'

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined the show to discuss the Trudeau Liberals' 2024 budget.

Speaking about the increase to the capital gains tax, Sims said, "The amount of money that they're projecting to pull in from this increase to the capital gains tax is going to be spent in about four days."

"At the rate of spending from the Trudeau government, they're going to go through this in about four days. So folks, when you're watching this, you have lunch meat in your fridge that is going to last longer than this tax hike," she added.

The Trudeau Liberals unveiled the hike to the capital gains tax in their new budget. It will be increased from 50% to 67% for individuals and corporations with over $250,000 in capital gains in a year.

Trudeau defends his controversial wealth tax hike on individuals with capital gains over $250,000.



"We're gonna make them pay a little more," he says. https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/Rc5RBgrkIs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2024

Former Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau has spoken out strongly against the tax increase. He said it's "clearly a negative to our long-term goal, which is growth in the economy, productive growth and investments," reported CBC.

The prime minister also recently stated that the carbon tax only hurts Canadians who "have a giant mansion and an indoor swimming pool and three big personal cars." He then repeated his claim that the tax actually puts more money back into the pockets of middle class Canadians.

Speaking about Trudeau's comments, Kris Sims said, "For him to describe this was just kind of this out of body experience because the parliamentary budget officer has done the math."

"The average, not the highest, the average Alberta family will be out more than $900 this year, net, with rebates factored in. I don't know about you Sheila, but the average Alberta families that I know don't have an indoor swimming pool," she said.