Liberals unveil a new budget — and we're all poorer because of it

You know, it's been 10 years since Justin Trudeau famously told us that the “budget will balance itself.”

Remember this?

“The commitment needs to be a commitment to grow the economy, and the budget will balance itself.” That was 10 years ago, and we haven't had a balanced budget since.

And I don't anticipate we'll have one in the near or long term.

Why? Because the Liberals' out-of-control spending has devastated the finances of our country and has caused an inflationary crisis that is hammering Canadian families.

So, joining me today to break down why this budget is so bad and so wrong and so ideological is my friend Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Take a listen, and dive into the Liberals' disastrous spending nightmare with us.