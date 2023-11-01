The Speech from the Throne: What's next for Alberta?

  • Rebel News
  • November 01, 2023
  • News Analysis
Monday, the Alberta legislature returned for the fall sitting and Premier Danielle Smith used her Throne speech to lay out her agenda.

Alberta Bill One will make the government take any tax hikes to the people for approval through a referendum.

Bill Three seeks to build on Alberta's recovery-centric approach to the opioid crisis.

Absent from the Throne speech was any mention of the Alberta government withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan and taking up to 50% of the fund upon exit.

Joining me tonight to share his predictions for the coming legislative session in Alberta is the Western Standard's Cory Morgan.

Alberta News Analysis Danielle Smith
