Inside the courtroom: Unraveling the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trial with Robert Kraychik

Tonight, we break down the first portion of the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trial with Robert Kraychik.

The duo is on trial for their role in organizing the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy, which protested peacefully in the streets of Ottawa in late January and early February 2022.

The trucker-led demonstration of thousands of people was ruled unlawful when the federal government invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act, which gave authorities extraordinary powers of search, seizure and arrest to euthanize the protest.

Lich was held in jail for 49 days after her arrest in February of last year. The Crown stated that she is facing up to 10 years behind bars if found guilty of the charges against her.



Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik has been in the courtroom as prosecutors try to build a case against Lich and Barber on non-violent mischief-related offences.

Robert joins me tonight to discuss the state of the Crown's case and reveal what it's like in the courtroom.

To see Robert's reports, and to support his important independent journalism, visit www.TamaraTrial.com