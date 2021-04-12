Ezra Levant reacts to Montreal police raid on Rebel News Airbnb

This past weekend, Rebel News assembled a large team to cover protests against COVID restrictions in Montreal, Quebec this weekend, after our reporters were given a difficult time by police. But before our team could head to the protest, the Montreal Police Service showed up and demanded to search the large Airbnb houseboat we were using as a base of operations.

Rebel boss Ezra Levant refused to allow the officers aboard, telling them that he wouldn't let them to search the premises without a warrant. When the police realized that their approach had failed, they then deemed the area a crime scene.

Having returned from Montreal back to Toronto today, Ezra shared his reaction on today's Rebel News DAILY Livestream. Watch above, and see what he had to say while we continue to prepare our full-length story on the day's events.