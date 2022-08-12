DAILY | Canada developing digital ID; Feminism vs. Reality; Four jabs in a year for Freeland
Alexa Lavoie and Kat Krozonouski are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Alexa and Kat will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland is officially up to date on her COVID vaccines, having just received her second booster shot
- Members of our Rebel News team were at an event where Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich gave a speech
- The World Economic Forum is interested in automatically censoring hate speech
- Is Moderna's deal with the University of Toronto influencing the school's vaccine booster mandate?
- A Global News journalist was calling on independent journalists to condemn death threats and violence, except... she was completely silent any time anything happened to said independents
- Leslyn Lewis says Tamara Lich is a political prisoner
- The Democracy Fund is hosting an event about protecting women's spaces from transgenders
- The Liberal government unveiled a digital ID plan last week
- The JCCF is warning about dangers of digital ID in Canada
- A U.S. pollster is warning Canadians not to head in the same divisive direction
- Justin Trudeau is talking about planting a few billion trees again
- Trudeau's government was told of a potential breakthrough with protesters a day before invoking the Emergencies Act
- Downtown Toronto was hit by a major power outage yesterday
- The number of homeless people turned away from shelters has soared in 2022
- Canadian universities raked in record profits during the pandemic
- Monkeypox is not COVID, says CNN
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.