DAILY | Suicide Booths & Quarantine Camps

Show Notes
- Biden calls for olympics boycott
- Trans speaker scheduled for Montreal Massacre event
- Switzerland approves suicide pods
- Ontario extending measures due to omicron
- Maplehurst prison fires tons of staff
- Video: elderly vaccinated Italian woman denied from bus because she doesn’t have a smartphone to display status
- Video: Jacinda says vaccination efforts will never end
- Video: footage from inside a quarantine camp in HK
