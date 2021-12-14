LIVE | German Santa arrested, Canadian Christmas cancelled?
Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- China criticizing the US, moving into Afghanistan
- More funding needed for public health to deal with... climate change?
- Canadian public health stretched dangerously thin, Omicron fearmongering
- Canadian public health system 'wasn't prepared for COVID'
- German Santa gets arrested for not wearing a mask
- Ontario public health claims mildness of Omicron is a "myth"
- Demonstrators rallied outside Christine Elliott's house last night
- British politicians vote 'no' on more COVID restrictions
- Elon Musk doesn't support mandates
- By Ezra Levant
