DAILY | Truckers blocking border crossing, O'Toole facing caucus revolt
- Truckers continue to demonstrate at the Alberta/Montana, Canada/U.S. border crossing
- Rebel boss Ezra Levant wanted to help the truckers with the legal battle they're facing — so we launched TruckerLawyer.ca
- Erin O'Toole is fighting for his life as leader of the Conservative Party
- O'Toole is facing a caucus revolt after MPs declared their support for the Freedom Convoy
- Ottawa's police chief says “all options are on the table” when it comes to ending the protest
- NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is doing his thing — smearing others as racists and other weak pejoratives
- Even establishment outlets are calling for an end to restrictions now
