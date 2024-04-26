Audit finds consistent ‘irregularities’ in foreign affairs department’s hiring of consultants

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

As the Trudeau Liberals continue to face criticism for spending huge sums of taxpayer dollars on pricy consultants, a recent audit has revealed "routine irregularities" in consulting contracts involving Melanie Joly's department, according to reporting from Blacklock's.

Covering the timeframe from 2018-2023, the audit found that the foreign affairs minister's department "signed more than 8,000 consulting service contracts totaling $567 million to support the delivery of its programs."

As further detailed by Blacklock's, the audit found that 26% of the contracts did not abide by the rules of the Financial Administration Act. Violations included instances in which "the signed contract was not provided," and "contracts were being signed after the services were rendered."

The review reportedly even uncovered one situation in which a contract was approved by "an individual who benefited from the transaction."

The audit was launched due to increasing public scrutiny over the billions of dollars of consulting contracts handed out during Justin Trudeau's time in office.

The federal Liberals have awarded the consulting firm McKinsey alone over $100M in contracts since Justin Trudeau became prime minister in 2015, reports CBC.

The Budget Office estimates that spending on consultants will cost taxpayers approximately $21.6B this year.

The Trudeau Liberals' spending was also put under the microscope after it was revealed almost $670,000 was awarded to consulting firm KPMG for advice on how to reduce costs on consulting.

While cabinet has often pledged to reduce spending on consultants, a report from last year revealed that the amount spent on consulting contracts has gone up in six out out of the previous eight years, according to Blacklock's.