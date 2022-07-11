DAILY | Trudeau at the Calgary Stampede; Dutch Farmers protest EU/Canada trade deal
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Adam and Sheila will be reading Hyperchats from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was apparently mobbed by supporters at the Calgary Stampede
- At least one person in the crowd yelled allegations that Trudeau was a traitor
- Alberta is directing its prosecutors to go after hate crimes
- Lean right politically? A survey says you're more likely to support free speech, including the right to say offensive opinions
- The farmers protest in the Netherlands has a Canadian connection: protesters are pushing back against Canadian/European trade agreements designed to meet climate change targets
- A Dutch lawyer told Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay why she's opposed to CETA
- Theresa Tam is warning public health mandates could return this fall and winter
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.