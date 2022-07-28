DAILY | The dangers of napping; COVID jabs for babies and toddlers; ArriveCAN insanity
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The federal government's ArriveCAN app is causing headaches for understaffed border agents
- Despite backlash, Tim Hortons hasn't budged on allowing unvaccinated campers at their Tim's Camps
- Napping could be linked to serious health issues
- COVID-19 vaccines are now available for babies and toddlers in Ontario
- Tucker Carlson took a look at some of the side effects from COVID vaccines
- There's been 654 reported claims of vaccine-related injuries so far in Canada
- An Italian court had a big decision against forced vaccination
- A new study suggests unvaccinated people are contagious for a shorter time than the vaccinated
- An American Heart Association report suggests the vaccines activated the body's natural immune response but damaged the heart
- A man in B.C. is frustrated by the government's slow response dealing with his apparent vaccine injury
