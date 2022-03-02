DAILY | Freedom Convoy organizer has bail review; Liberals introducing more gun laws
Andrew Chapados and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Andrew and Alexa will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich has a bail review hearing today
- A transgender woman says there's a “war within a war” in Ukraine: transphobia and discriminatory laws are keeping her hostage
- Liberals are planning to bring in more firearms regulation
- Canada's Public Service Commission had a poll showing a majority of workers feel nepotism is still an issue
- The Queen is apparently feeling a lot better after her recent bout with COVID-19
- It's cool to protest in Canada again — so long as you support the popular, trendy cause
- President Biden delivered his state of the union address last night
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.