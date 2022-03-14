DAILY | Calgary mayor, counter protesters trying to end Freedom Rally over police enforcement
Sydney Fizzard and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Sydney and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek wants to see Calgary police and bylaw take a more aggressive approach in handling the weekly Freedom Rally protests in the city
- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney claims he's not even sure what the protests are about, since the restrictions are largely gone (but has he learned what a vaccine passport is yet?)
- The federal government, meanwhile, is trying to boost electric car sales and it's not going so well
- True North reported on how Quebec's extreme COVID response produced negligible results
- Western Standard shared a notice from an Ontario doctor who says medical professionals in the province are being encouraged to reach out to the unvaccinated
- B.C.'s NDP premier, John Horgan, also doesn't “get” freedom rally-style protests
- Syd asked Jason Kenney about Pastor Artur Pawlowski's continued detainment
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.