DAILY | Jason Kenney resigns — what happens next in Alberta?
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney survived his leadership review with 51% of the vote
- Following that narrow victory, Kenney resigned
- Inflation rates have hit another milestone — this time hitting a 31-year high in April
- That rise in inflation could lead to more Canadians going hungry
- Retailers have begun putting restrictions on baby formula
- Google is warning that new regulations proposed by the Trudeau Liberals would give the government “unprecedented control”
- Justin Trudeau is complaining about Russia expelling Canadian media from Moscow, perhaps forgetting how his government treated Russian state media
- B.C. is demolishing a museum because it's “racist” and replacing it with a very costly new project
- Crown prosecutors want Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich thrown back in jail for allegedly violating her bail conditions by agreeing to receive an award at a ceremony put on by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.