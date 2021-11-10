DAILY | Astroworld Mysteries and Big Bird Propaganda
Andrew Chapados and Matt Brevner are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Andrew and Matt will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Show Notes
- New University of Austin hopes to counter 'culture of censorship'
- Ted Cruz accuses Big Bird of spreading government propaganda
- Travis Scott went to Dave & Buster’s after Astroworld tragedy: report
- Aaron Rodgers stands by remarks, admits he 'misled' people about COVID vaccine status
- 'Pure fear': Canadian teen describes chaos at deadly Astroworld festival
- Bill Gates admits that vaccines don’t stop COVID spread.
- NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says there’s “a double standard” when it comes to Aaron Rodgers and Colin Kaepernick
- Eyewitness testifies Rosenbaum threatened to kill Kyle Rittenhouse
- By Ezra Levant
