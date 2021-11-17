DAILY | Conservatives kick out a senator, B.C. flooded & Tim Pool hosts mega-podcast
Andrew Chapados and Matt Brevner are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole kicked Senator Denise Batters out of caucus after she released a petition seeking to review O'Toole's position as leader
- British Columbia has been hit with some severe weather and has called in the military for help
- Tim Poole hosted a meeting of the mega-podcasters last night, featuring Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, Michael Malice, Blaire White and more
- Canadian cities are set to experience delays in public transport as vaccine mandates decrease staffing
- U.K. preparing for annual booster programs for COVID
- By Ezra Levant
