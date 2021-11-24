DAILY | Who's Lying To Us Now?
David Menzies and Matt Brevner are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
David and Matt will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Show Notes
- ViewersChoiceAwards.ca — Vote for the best Rebel News journalist!
- Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs
- Ontario extends COVID-19 emergency orders under Reopening Ontario Act until March 2022
- Anti-pipeline protestors use propane fire to stay warm while protesting in Calgary
- Homosexual Norwegian Santa
- Award-winning scientist refused grants because he insists on hiring based on merit (not race)
- Opposition parties use first day in Parliament to force Liberals to release docs on fired scientists
- WHO concerned that people think vaccines mean pandemic is over
- Toronto mayor poses for photo with first batch of vaccinated Canadian children
- AB not recommending Moderna for 12-29 y/o due to risk of myocarditis
- Things Dr. Bonnie Henry won’t tell you — “always read fine print”
- Dramatic increase of stillborns reported at CDN hospitals
- MYSTERY SOLVED! Trudeau's Challenger Jet WAS in Barbados for Christmas 2020... But it's not what you think
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.