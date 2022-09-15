DAILY | The end of COVID 'is in sight'; BC's homeless paid protesters; Albertans like independents
Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The professor making waves on social media for ghoulish criticism of Queen Elizabeth's death is complaining about racism
- A 10-year-old trans “model” opened and closed a fashion show
- Another angle has emerged of Global News reporter David Akin's meltdown at Pierre Poilievre's press conference
- Denmark has ended the broad deployment of COVID vaccinations for anyone under the age of 50
- Meanwhile in B.C., unvaccinated mothers are potentially being forced to repay up to $50,000 in maternity benefits
- The trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in B.C. years ago is still being delayed
- A Chick-Fil-A employee helped subdue what was apparently a would-be carjacker
- No abortion activists have been arrested for attacking pregnancy centres or churches
- Sen. Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci had another exchange, this time during a monkeypox hearing
- A Canadian senator, Leo Housakos, said Global Affairs warned that the U.S. may retaliate to the passing of Bill C-11
- The WHO chief says the end of COVID is in sight
- Residents of a homeless camp in Kelowna say they were paid to come protest for affordable housing
- By Rebel News
