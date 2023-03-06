DAILY Roundup | Pastor still jailed as drag drama rolls on, Poilievre/Big Pharma, 'Scary' variants
Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Kick off your week with Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey on today's edition of the DAILY Roundup.
On today's show, the drag queen story time drama continues in Calgary. Pastor Derek Reimer was arrested and charged last week following a protest, and he remains in jail. Tamara and Drea will have an update on the jailed pastor as well as another weekend of protests in the city.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he wants to sue pharmaceutical companies for lying and creating the drug crisis Canada is experiencing.
And finally, text messages sent by former UK health minister Matt Hancock's during the pandemic are shedding light on how government's responded to COVID-19. In a recent revelation, Hancock sent messages asking when the next variant was going to be publicized to scare the public.
By Sheila Gunn Reid
