DAILY Roundup | Special Rapporteur's conflict, COVID in court, Pastor Derek still in jail

On this Friday edition of the DAILY Roundup, David and Sheila are looking at growing number of examples showing a serious conflict of interest for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handpicked 'special rapporteur' investigating claims of Chinese election.

Plus, COVID-19 and vaccine mandate issues have been in the courtroom. We'll be taking a look at the results of a few recent decisions from around the country.

And finally, we learned this morning that Pastor Derek Reimer will remain behind bars until at least March 22, when he's scheduled for another court appearance. We'll have an update on all the latest details from this ongoing story.

