DAILY Roundup | Special Rapporteur's conflict, COVID in court, Pastor Derek still in jail
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
On this Friday edition of the DAILY Roundup, David and Sheila are looking at growing number of examples showing a serious conflict of interest for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handpicked 'special rapporteur' investigating claims of Chinese election.
Plus, COVID-19 and vaccine mandate issues have been in the courtroom. We'll be taking a look at the results of a few recent decisions from around the country.
And finally, we learned this morning that Pastor Derek Reimer will remain behind bars until at least March 22, when he's scheduled for another court appearance. We'll have an update on all the latest details from this ongoing story.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.