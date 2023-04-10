Dalai Lama apologizes for 'sick' video in which he kissed a child

Twitter

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, 87, has apologized on social media following massive backlash over a video in which he is seen asking a boy to suck his tongue. The viral video, taken from an event in McLeod Ganj, India, on February 28, shows the Buddhist monk kissing the boy on the lips and then sticking his tongue out while making the request.

A statement on the Dalai Lama's website and social media accounts apologized to the boy, his family, and friends worldwide for any hurt caused by his words. The statement explained that he often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful manner, even in public and before cameras, and that he regrets the incident.

Many Twitter users criticized the video as "disgusting" and "absolutely sick," expressing shock and concern for the child involved. The Dalai Lama remains a prominent figure in the Tibetan autonomy movement but has faced a decline in global attention and invitations to events with world leaders and celebrities due to his reduced travel schedule and China's increasing influence.

China has marginalized the Dalai Lama and the more than 3 million Tibetan people, claiming Tibet as an integral part of its territory. Beijing accuses the spiritual leader of seeking to divide China and has implemented repressive measures against the Tibetan population, including imprisoning Tibetans and undermining the Tibetan language in favor of Mandarin Chinese.

