Dating apps want to know if you'll stay six feet apart
Hinge, Tinder and Bumble — cringe or inclusive?
Dating has changed dramatically over the last decade or so, with technological advancements and the rise in online dating apps.
It's no secret that the “pandemic” has almost forced people into downloading these apps and not meeting the conventional way.
I, of course, am not judging anyone for going through this modern method of meeting people. But I am taking a hit against these cringe dating apps for these politicized prompts and how these apps are not as “inclusive” as they make out to be.
In this video, I'll go through three of the biggest dating apps — Hinge, Tinder, and Bumble and show you how they use hyper-political prompts to “entice” the potential love of the user's life, this may even solve the divorce crisis in the making.
- By Lewis Brackpool
