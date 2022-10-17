LIVE UPDATES (Day 3): Public Order Emergency Commission investigates Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act

E-transfer (Canada):

The public inquiry investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act began on Oct. 3. As part of the government's obligations following the invocation of the Act, a commission must be convened within 60 days and its subsequent report must be tabled in Parliament within 360 days after the Act is revoked.

This inquiry, deemed the Public Order Emergency Commission, was announced by Trudeau on April 25 after the Emergencies Act was revoked on February 23. The mandate delivered from the prime minister tasks the commission with handling the examination and assessment of the basis for the Trudeau government's decision to use the Emergencies Act, the circumstances leading up to the invocation and whether this was an appropriate and effective measure chosen by the government to address the Freedom Convoy.

A review of the legislative policy and regulatory framework will also be part of the commissions duties, which could feature potential amendments to the Emergencies Act. The full order in council relating to the Public Order Emergency Commission can be read here.

According to the Public Order Emergency Commission, today's witness list is:

Steve Kanellakos (City of Ottawa)

Serge Arpin (City of Ottawa)

Jim Watson (City of Ottawa)

Diane Deans (City of Ottawa)

Patricia Ferguson (Ottawa Police Service)

Craig Abrams (Ontario Provincial Police - OPP)

Carson Pardy (OPP)

Pat Morris (OPP)

Sheila Gunn Reid is live tweeting the hearing today as it happens. Follow along below:

Today's the third day of the Emergencies Act Inquiry in Ottawa.



City Manager Steve Kanellakos is currently testifying in front of the committee. Serge Arpin will follow this afternoon.



Follow our full coverage at https://t.co/YpdRcagI0C#EmergenciesActInquiry — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) October 17, 2022

As it turns out, the only real violence that happened, according to the testimony of Xexi Li, the woman who was behind the injunction to end the honking of air horns was egg-throwing from people she knew at the truckers. Tho, they didn't get mischief charges and accounts seized. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

Rebel News is rotating a team of journalists through our satellite office in Ottawa during the duration of the proceedings. In the same manner, we were there during the convoy bringing you the truth, not the pro-Trudeau subsidized nonsense the mainstream media was puking out. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

By the way, if you want to see the so-called national sovereignty threatening Pearl Harbour-level event that Trudeau and his goons thought needed a terrorism law to deal with, check out https://t.co/KFz8kFEm9C and see for yourself



Singing, feeding the homeless and hot tubs. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

Today we are going to suffer through some real minutiae.



Steve Kanellakos, City Manager - City of Ottawa, is currently testifying. Kanellakos says one of the problems the city had was that the protest went on for so long.



"3 days? We could have gotten through that" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

Kanellakos is testifying about his comms with OPS



"We cannot direct the police force in operational matters. We are there in a support role"



"Chief Sloly didn't think he had the legal authority to prevent trucks from coming into the core based on their Charter Rights" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

(and that's probably why Sloly is no longer chief. He was trying to balance the right to protest with security) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

Steve Kanellakos (City of Ottawa) is testifying to an 90-minute he had with @ikwilson and @forevaeva79, lawyers for the convoy, that resulted in an agreement to move the trucks.



The mayor and the police chief and deputy chiefs were updated later in the day. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

Steve Kanellakos (City of Ottawa) testified that a finalized agreement with the truckers was reached Feb 13 - Sunday.



he says moving trucks was contingent on the mayor meeting with truckers. Dean French then suddenly inserted himself into the affair as a "helpful third party" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

Kanellakos, city manager, testifies that the majority of the negotiations with the truckers were done with Serge Arpin, chief of staff City of Ottawa.



They even got these so-called "terrorists" to move 400 trucks out of the core. Mayor's office sent letter acknowledging this — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

So the trucks were set to be moved on Monday morning, February 14. Former Chief Sloly was concerned about the size of the operation to get trucks out.



(That is the day the feds invoked the Emergencies Act to seize bank accounts, seize property, and arrest peaceful protesters) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

"The deal had fallen apart by the Tuesday (Feb 15) to move the trucks."



Steve Kanellakos testifies he did tell the Feds about the deal that was reached and says he sent them the letters between the truckers and the mayor.



(but the Feds brought the hammer down anyway on 14th) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

(yeah no kidding the deal fell apart. They counter-terrorism'ed the truckers ON THE DAY THEY WERE TO MOVE THE TRUCKS) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 17, 2022

It's important to remind people that even the lawyer representing Ottawa residents in the class action lawsuit and the Public Order Emergency Commission viewed the Emergencies Act as an unnecessary and "dangerous" tool. https://t.co/7k78bWiabG — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) October 17, 2022