Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema calls out Biden on avoiding the border: “This is a crisis, we all know it”

Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema lambasted President Joe Biden this week for his southern border crisis, stating that it is, in fact, “a crisis” and his administration must do more to fix the problem.

“So the reality is, is that this is a crisis. We all know it,” Sinema said on Thursday. “And the federal government must do more to address this surge of migrants who are coming to the border with increasing numbers each year. And I’m like, you probably know this, but we’re looking at numbers this year that are the highest numbers of crossings that we’ve seen in 20 years in Arizona.”

“So we really are seeing how this problem has been exacerbated and gotten worse,” Sinema added. She further stated that she is waiting for the administration to “take bold action,” to fix the border crisis, noting that communities in her state cannot afford to wait for officials to discuss how to remediate the situation.

Sinema also noted that migrants are being dumped into communities in her state, adding that they have nowhere to put them. “And literally the mayor is putting these folks in his vehicle and driving them to Tucson or Phoenix to get them to shelters,” Sinema said. “That’s not acceptable.”

Sinema’s remarks come as Rep. Henry Cuellar slammed the Biden administration this week after photos were released this week seeking to portray the conditions on the southern border as improving.

Cueller said that the administration was engaged in a “shell game,” which Oxford Languages defines as “a deceptive and evasive action or ploy, especially a political one.”

“All they’re doing is moving kids from one tent to the other tent and saying oh, they’re out of Border Patrol custody but they’re next door, next door in HHS,” Cuellar said.

Cuellar blasted Biden for failing to mention the crisis during his congressional address last week. “I did notice that the president did not talk about the border,” he said. “There is a border crisis, no ifs about it. The numbers are still high.”

Arizona Democrat Senator Mark Kelly also commented on the matter, calling Biden’s border crisis a “crisis” stating that more federal resources were needed to fix it.

“This continues to be a major problem that shouldn’t fall on the shoulders of Arizona communities. And I think it was important to highlight that it wasn’t part of the address last night,” Kelly said. “We’ve got to address this and it can’t be on Arizona taxpayers and Arizona towns that are really struggling right now. It’s a federal government problem.”