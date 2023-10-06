Democrat-leaning states see highest residential electricity rates
According to the House Budget Committee, since President Biden assumed office in 2021, energy costs have surged at a rate double that of other goods. Presently, there has been an approximately 30% increase in energy prices since his inauguration.
In a recent report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), states traditionally leaning Democratic registered some of the highest residential electricity rates in June. The data indicated that out of the top 20 states with the steepest rates, 16 are governed by Democrats.
Notably, among the continental 48 states, Connecticut, California, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and Vermont – all of which were carried by President Joe Biden in the 2020 elections – were found to have the most elevated residential electricity rates in June, the Daily Caller reports.
Within the contiguous 48 states, the lowest residential electricity rates were found in Washington state, Louisiana, Utah, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Kentucky. Of these, only Washington state did not cast its electoral votes for former President Donald Trump.
Furthermore, out of the 15 states with the most affordable rates during the same period, only two are under Democratic governance.
.@JoeBiden says he would be willing to sacrifice economic growth and the displacement of blue collar jobs in order to transition to a Green economy pic.twitter.com/4lLd6GgKay— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 20, 2019
Significantly, based on the EIA data, Connecticut's electricity rates for the month of June were almost 30% greater than Alaska's. Despite being situated in the U.S.'s most densely populated region, Connecticut's rates exceeded those of Alaska.
Unlike many of the states within the contiguous 48, Alaska does not have the advantage of sharing transmission lines or the flexibility to import or export power across state boundaries as needed, as pointed out by the Alaska Policy Forum.
According to the EIA, between 2021 and 2022, the average monthly electricity bill for US households increased by 13%, moving from $121 to $137, even before accounting for inflation. This rise in 2022 marks the most significant annual surge in average residential electricity bills since 1984, the earliest year recorded by the EIA.
