Derailment of train transporting potash sparks questions, concerns in Alberta

A concerning scene greeted travellers on Provincial Highway No. 3 near Fort Macleod, Alberta where a train transporting about 43 potash cars derailed Sunday morning.

Potash is a key and valuable ingredient used primarily in fertilizers.

Some Canadians question the timing of the accident, given the recent reports coming out of the US where numerous food processing buildings were destroyed in fires.

The derailment occurs as the price of potash skyrockets due to supply chain disruptions caused by government’s COVID policies such as vaccine mandates on truckers, as well as the war in Ukraine, and ever-increasing inflation along with rising fuel prices.

The size of the accident is quite big, but a crew is working around the clock to repair the railroad as soon as possible while the cause of the derailment is under investigation.