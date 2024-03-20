DeSantis threatens to relocate Haitian illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida governor vows to transport illegal migrants from crisis-stricken Haiti to liberal Massachusetts enclave.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned that Haitian migrants entering the United States illegally through the state could face relocation to the affluent liberal community of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Speaking to conservative radio host Dana Loesch this week, DeSantis emphasized the urgency of intercepting any vessels carrying illegal aliens before they reach Florida's shores. As a non-border state, he explained, Florida cannot directly push back migrants across international boundaries like Texas can with Mexico, the Daily Wire reports.
"We do have our transport program also that's going to be operational," DeSantis stated. "So Haitians land in the Florida Keys, their next stop very well may be Martha's Vineyard."
The Republican governor's remarks come amid concerns over a potential influx of Haitian migrants fleeing escalating violence and lawlessness in the Caribbean nation. Haiti has descended into chaos, with gangs largely overtaking the capital Port-au-Prince, attacking key infrastructure, and blocking humanitarian aid shipments after a recent jailbreak that freed thousands of criminals.
The governor's proposed relocation tactic echoes his controversial decision last year to fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, sparking backlash from Democrats over the perceived political stunt.
