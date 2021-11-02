DeSantis vows to fight Biden admin policy granting illegals huge cash sums

Ron DeSantis/Twitter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is taking on President Joe Biden over reports that the White House was planning to pay illegal aliens separated at the border from their families under the Trump administration up to $450,000 each.

As reported by Rebel News last week, the White House is reportedly considering a massive payout to illegal immigrants affected by the Trump administration’s “Zero Tolerance” policy in 2018. If passed, taxpayers will have to foot the bill.

The Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are seriously considering the exorbitant payments to settle lawsuits filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other social justice organizations on behalf of families that crossed into the United States from Mexico illegally, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The publication reports that the average demand in each lawsuit filed by the ACLU and other organizations adds up to around $3.4 million per family, while the settlement offer being proposed by the Biden administration amounts to roughly $450,000 per person. It is the equivalent of $1 million per family. … “The Biden administration is correct to provide relief to the children and families affected by the government’s horrific practice of family separation,” said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt. “Their suffering is something they will always live with, and it is a deep moral stain on our country. We need to make it right, and this includes not simply any monetary support, but also a path to remain here. This is what is right and fair.” The ACLU did not disclose how far along the settlement talks have progressed, but lawyers on both sides of the aisle had told courts overseeing the family separation cases that they hope to reach a final agreement by the end of next month.

In a press conference on Monday, DeSantis said he was “very, very concerned” about the report.

“I mean, you think about it, Americans are getting more in their gas bills, they’re getting more in their grocery bills. You’ve had all kinds of really bad policies throughout our country, that has limited freedom,” he said.

“And you’re going to turn around for that, and you’re going to do $475,000 for an individual that came illegally to this country? I’ve seen a lot in my day. I’ve seen a lot that’s happened over the last nine or 10 months that I didn’t think I’d ever see, but this takes the cake,” DeSantis said.

“If that is done, that is going to be a slap in the face to every hard working American who works hard and plays by the rules and it will especially be a slap in the face to people that have immigrated legally to this country,” he added. “That should not be allowed to stand. It’s wrong. And whatever we can do in Florida to fight back against it, we will do.”

