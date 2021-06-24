Doctors are being investigated for asking questions about the COVID vaccines

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 23,679 signatures

At the beginning of June, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a vaccine recommendation that aligned with what some doctors are sounding alarm bells on: adolescents should be spared from this experimental injection until more studies can be conducted, as there is virtually no risk to them of COVID complications.

You can find a screenshot from the WHO’s recommendation as of mid-afternoon on June 22, where there was a bold statement that read: children should not be vaccinated at the moment. It confirmed what physicians like Dr. Jean Marc Benoit have been saying — that because children and adolescents tend to be mostly unaffected by COVID-19, this is not an emergency for them.

Yet the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario seems to be deploying bullying tactics in an attempt to silence any and all dissenting Doctors. Dr. Benoit is being investigated, as is Dr. Patrick Phillips, for speaking out publicly about the concerns they have with the mainstream COVID narrative. You can find my previous reports, featuring both of these doctors, here.

In response to an obvious outpouring of “I told ya so”s, the WHO quietly changed their recommendation sometime overnight. The organization removed that bold statement entirely; see for yourself.

And this was on the same day that Sick Kids reported seeing post-vaccination myocarditis in teens, with “approximately five” cases, while McMaster Children’s Hospital reports having at least two.

This is exactly what Dr. Benoit is warning about. Now he faces investigation from his regulatory body for utilizing his social media platform as a means to get the word out, because no one else is.

How is it that these organizations can magically change “the science” to suit the political narrative of the day? Where is the accountability we need before more innocent children are maimed or worse yet, killed?

