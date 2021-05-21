Experienced ER physician sounds alarm bells on Pfizer's vaccine being approved for children

In this exclusive Rebel News interview, I catch up with Dr. Jean Marc Benoit. As an emergency department physician having practiced medicine for 20 years, he is sounding alarm bells on the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents aged 12 and up.

I begin the interview by introducing the fact that COVID-19 vaccinations are not approved by the usual checks and balances instituted by Health Canada, but rather they are authorized under an Interim Order on a “rolling application” basis as clinical trials continue. For instance, Pfizer’s clinical trial's estimated completion date is April 2023.

On screen, we show the email that Dr. Benoit sent to the Biologic and Radiopharmaceutical Drugs Directorate (BRDD) of Health Canada requesting data that confirms the safety of this particular vaccine. As of the publishing of this interview, no one had responded to him.

The media contact at Health Canada responded to my request with a link to a statement titled: Health Canada authorizes use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 12 to 15 years of age.

From there, you can find the “multiple documents” Health Canada has published under the guise of transparency and openness.

Pfizer’s product monograph is one of them.

Dr. Benoit explains the difference between safety and efficacy in light of Pfizer claiming that their product is 100 per cent effective in trial participants. He details that what this study actually documented was merely antibody production in the participants’ blood work seven days following vaccination, and not necessarily prevention of infection/death.

We touch briefly on the data available on the Centers for Disease Control’s platform “Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System” (VAERS) and contrast that with Health Canada’s “Canadian Adverse Events Following Immunization Surveillance System” (CAEFISS) and the filtering levels that reports must go through.

Overall, Dr. Benoit’s professional opinion is that this emergency does not apply to children the same way it applies to the elderly.

And as such, the risk of the unknowns of vaccination do not outweigh the extremely rare risk of COVID complications in this demographic.