Shooting the messenger? Rebel News reporter BANNED FOR LIFE from visiting Tim Hortons!

Just when you think you’ve seen everything, along comes a story about a double-double turning into double trouble…

You may recall our recent reports regarding Tim Hortons. We exposed the company for lying through its teeth at a recent presser. Tim Hortons said they were going to go back to hiring Canadian citizens. That would be great news if only it were true.

That’s because Tim’s is STILL making use of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program!

Check out the federal government’s job board. Tim’s currently has about 90 positions available under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Sure, Tim Hortons loves selling its wares to Canadians. As for hiring Canadians? Nah. Not so much…

But get this: we discovered Tim Hortons has a very thin skin. Because when the executives at Canada’s biggest foodservice company saw our reports, they blew a fuse!

You see, Tim’s is used to getting positive press from the mainstream media. Tim’s is one of the largest advertisers in Canada. This company has a cozy business arrangement with the trained seals in the mainstream media. And it boils down to this: report nice stuff about Tim’s, and Tim’s will cut some big cheques for ads. Quid pro quo.

But unlike the mainstream media, Rebel News is not domesticated. We don’t bend the knee to this company or any other company. And so it was that Tim’s decided to play hardball. Which is to say, the company was so infuriated with our reporting that Rebel News was sent a legal letter.

Here’s the skinny: for practicing unauthorized and unapproved journalism, I am now BANNED FOR LIFE from going to any Tim Hortons store in Canada!

We’re not making this up! Here’s an excerpt from that letter:

“David Menzies, due to past behaviour, is not, for any reason, permitted access to the premises, including parking lots, landscaped areas, and drive-thrus of any Tim Hortons restaurant in Canada, any and all manufacturing and distribution facilities owned or operated by TDL across Canada and the Tim Hortons offices in Montreal, Calgary and Toronto.”

The letter is signed by a Mr. Tim Bit. (OK, we made up that last part. But the truth is, we don’t know who signed the letter because we can’t read the signature. But it sure looks like “Tim Bit” to us…)

But seriously, such a cruel punishment, eh?

You see, I can no longer purchase an inedible edible that tastes like a piece of rancid cardboard.

I cannot venture into a bathroom that resembles a public beach in Mumbai, India.

I can no longer gaze upon a baked goods display case overrun by insects.

Oh, say it ain’t so!

Gee, what other “delights” can I look forward to being banned from?

Going for a scenic drive in Kapuskasing during a winter blizzard?

Being denied floor seats at a Yoko Ono concert?

Oh, the humanity…!

Don’t worry, Tim’s. I promise to stay out of your filthy restaurants and never again consume your garbage cuisine. Besides, in the months ahead, some 700 Dunkin’ Donuts are going to open in Canada. We can’t wait!

But get this: even me being on a public sidewalk near a Tim Hortons is unacceptable to the Tim Wits. That’s what we found out last Thursday when we returned to the Aurora Tim’s. Myself and cameraman Lincoln Jay obeyed the legal letter and recorded a follow-up video from the sidewalk along Wellington Street East. Alas, the mere sight of Rebel News staffers – even from afar – had the owner frothing mad. He actually called the cops! And incredibly, THREE York Regional Police cruisers rushed to the scene of the non-crime. They lingered there for more than an hour. Why? Who knows?

Oh, just to put things in perspective, York Region is in the midst of its worst crime wave ever. And this is what law enforcement squanders its resources on? Unbelievable…

So, in the final analysis, what have we learned about Tim Hortons?

Firstly, this company is run by a bunch of traitors. Tim Hortons, which grossly wraps itself in the Maple Leaf, prefers to hire noncitizens over Canadians. Because this multi-billion dollar company is all about the bottom line and it will use any nickel-and-dime strategy to boost profits. Ethics mean nothing to this company.

Secondly, Tim Hortons is run by bullies. We caught them in a blatant lie. And we called them out. And for the utter temerity of reporting the truth, they threaten me with arrest? These are Banana Republic garbage tactics.

How sad. We think of the late great hockey player for whom this company is named. That Tim Horton must be rolling in his grave right now.