Don't miss out! Rebel News LIVE! is coming to Toronto

Calling all Rebels!

Join us for an electrifying all-day, live event in Toronto on May 11 in the Downsview Park area of North York.

The event opens bright and early, at 8:00 AM for a light breakfast before the show begins at 9:00 AM for a full day of incredible guest speakers like freedom fighter Tamara Lich, child and parental rights activist Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, Canadian powerlifter fighting for female sports April Hutchinson, and many more.

There are limited spaces to join the VIP dinner as a nightcap so don't delay, order your tickets before March 31 to get early bird pricing.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable event and reserve your spot now!