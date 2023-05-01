Dutch police arrest Ukrainian man with fake Boris Johnson driver’s license

BBC News

A Ukrainian man using a fake driver's license bearing the name and image of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was arrested in the Netherlands in connection with a drink-driving incident.

The fake license, issued to the Ukrainian driver in 2019, even included Johnson's correct birthdate and was supposedly valid until the year 3000, the BBC reported.

Police spokesperson Thijs Damstra reported that officers investigated a car crash near the Emma Bridge in Groningen shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The car had collided with a pole and was abandoned, but police later received information that the driver was standing on the bridge. The 35-year-old man from Zuidhorn, west of Groningen, was unable to produce identification and refused a breathalyzer test, leading to his arrest.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the fake Boris Johnson driver's license. Groningen police stated on their Instagram account that they "did not fall for his forgery."

It remains unclear where the forged document was created, but Kysia Hekster, a former Russia correspondent for public broadcaster NOS, suggested that fake driving licenses could be easily purchased in Ukrainian tourist shops.

Damstra confirmed that, to his knowledge, the real Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time of the incident.