Dylan Mulvaney's 'Days of Girlhood' music video sparks controversy and backlash

The trans-identifying influencer, known for their Bud Light partnership, is facing criticism over 'offensive stereotypes' in their new song.

Dylan Mulvaney's 'Days of Girlhood' music video sparks controversy and backlash
Dylan Mulvaney
Remove Ads

Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer whose partnership with Bud Light led to a significant backlash and boycott last year, has released a new music video titled "Days of Girlhood," which has stirred up fresh controversy.

The pop song, based on Mulvaney's social media series of the same name, chronicles the days of the week in a "girl's" life, touching on themes such as prescription medications, retail therapy, promiscuity, overspending, and emotional breakdowns, Newsweek reported.

"Calling women of all ages. Girls like me gotta learn the basics," Mulvaney sings in the nearly four-minute video. In one line, he appears to reference the Bud Light controversy, singing, "Boys on the dance floor, it's time to clear. The patriarchy's over. You can hold our beer!"

The video quickly drew criticism from various commentators, who accused Mulvaney of promoting sexist stereotypes of women. Jaimee Michell, founder of Gays Against Groomers, posted on X, "Dylan Mulvaney just released a music video on how to... you guessed it... be a girl."

Libby Emmons, editor-in-chief of The Post Millennial, wrote, "Back up ladies, let a real man tell you what a woman is." Blaze TV host Lauren Chen added, "Every part of 'girlhood' that Dylan Mulvaney imitates is an offensive stereotype. Stupidity, promiscuity, emotional instability, materialism."

Conservative podcast host Liz Wheeler also weighed in, saying, "The craziest part of Dylan Mulvaney's new music video is even after hormones and surgery, he still looks like a total dude. Just an unhealthy one wearing girl clothes."

In a separate Instagram video, Mulvaney reflected on his past year, calling it a year of "pain" but also a "win." He revealed that all proceeds from the music video would go to The Trevor Project, a leftist nonprofit focused on LGBT youth.

During an event in Austin, Mulvaney disclosed that he had tried to "fix" the Bud Light situation by pitching a "Western commercial" featuring a cowboy and a transgender person sharing a beer, but the company declined the idea.

The Bud Light controversy, which may have cost the brand's parent company up to $1.4 billion in lost sales, continues to cast a shadow over Mulvaney's public image as he faces renewed backlash over his latest creative endeavor.

United States LGBT news transgender
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.