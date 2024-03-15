Dylan Mulvaney's 'Days of Girlhood' music video sparks controversy and backlash
The trans-identifying influencer, known for their Bud Light partnership, is facing criticism over 'offensive stereotypes' in their new song.
Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer whose partnership with Bud Light led to a significant backlash and boycott last year, has released a new music video titled "Days of Girlhood," which has stirred up fresh controversy.
The pop song, based on Mulvaney's social media series of the same name, chronicles the days of the week in a "girl's" life, touching on themes such as prescription medications, retail therapy, promiscuity, overspending, and emotional breakdowns, Newsweek reported.
"Calling women of all ages. Girls like me gotta learn the basics," Mulvaney sings in the nearly four-minute video. In one line, he appears to reference the Bud Light controversy, singing, "Boys on the dance floor, it's time to clear. The patriarchy's over. You can hold our beer!"
The video quickly drew criticism from various commentators, who accused Mulvaney of promoting sexist stereotypes of women. Jaimee Michell, founder of Gays Against Groomers, posted on X, "Dylan Mulvaney just released a music video on how to... you guessed it... be a girl."
Dylan Mulvaney just released a music video on how to... you guessed it... be a girl. The level of rage this makes me feel is off the Richter.— Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) March 13, 2024
I had to suffer and see it, so now you do too. pic.twitter.com/HUEksrQXpG
Libby Emmons, editor-in-chief of The Post Millennial, wrote, "Back up ladies, let a real man tell you what a woman is." Blaze TV host Lauren Chen added, "Every part of 'girlhood' that Dylan Mulvaney imitates is an offensive stereotype. Stupidity, promiscuity, emotional instability, materialism."
Back up ladies, let a real man tell you what a woman is— Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) March 14, 2024
New Dylan Mulvaney song claims casual sex, pill-popping, and having mental breakdowns are all part of being a girl, and that he is onehttps://t.co/u80vOdl5lM
Conservative podcast host Liz Wheeler also weighed in, saying, "The craziest part of Dylan Mulvaney's new music video is even after hormones and surgery, he still looks like a total dude. Just an unhealthy one wearing girl clothes."
In a separate Instagram video, Mulvaney reflected on his past year, calling it a year of "pain" but also a "win." He revealed that all proceeds from the music video would go to The Trevor Project, a leftist nonprofit focused on LGBT youth.
During an event in Austin, Mulvaney disclosed that he had tried to "fix" the Bud Light situation by pitching a "Western commercial" featuring a cowboy and a transgender person sharing a beer, but the company declined the idea.
The Bud Light controversy, which may have cost the brand's parent company up to $1.4 billion in lost sales, continues to cast a shadow over Mulvaney's public image as he faces renewed backlash over his latest creative endeavor.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.