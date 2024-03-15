Dylan Mulvaney's 'Days of Girlhood' music video sparks controversy and backlash

The video quickly drew criticism from various commentators, who accused Mulvaney of promoting sexist stereotypes of women. Jaimee Michell, founder of Gays Against Groomers, posted on X, "Dylan Mulvaney just released a music video on how to... you guessed it... be a girl."

Libby Emmons, editor-in-chief of The Post Millennial, wrote, "Back up ladies, let a real man tell you what a woman is." Blaze TV host Lauren Chen added, "Every part of 'girlhood' that Dylan Mulvaney imitates is an offensive stereotype. Stupidity, promiscuity, emotional instability, materialism."

Conservative podcast host Liz Wheeler also weighed in, saying, "The craziest part of Dylan Mulvaney's new music video is even after hormones and surgery, he still looks like a total dude. Just an unhealthy one wearing girl clothes."

In a separate Instagram video, Mulvaney reflected on his past year, calling it a year of "pain" but also a "win." He revealed that all proceeds from the music video would go to The Trevor Project, a leftist nonprofit focused on LGBT youth.

During an event in Austin, Mulvaney disclosed that he had tried to "fix" the Bud Light situation by pitching a "Western commercial" featuring a cowboy and a transgender person sharing a beer, but the company declined the idea.