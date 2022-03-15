Elon Musk doubles down on 'single combat' challenge to Putin, responds to Chechen leader's proposal

Creative Commons/TASS

Meme lord and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat, is doubling down on his challenge by responding to a Telegram post by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

In a post on Twitter, Musk, who’s going by the name “Elona Musk” on the platform at the time of writing, shared a translated post by the military leader and staunch Putin ally.

In the message, Kadyrov encouraged Musk to “pump up those muscles” to “change from the gentle (effeminate) Elona into the brutal Elon you need to be” to have a fighting chance against Putin.

Kadyrov suggested that Musk train in one of the Chechen Republic’s world renowned fighting centers to hone his skills.

The post reads:

Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don't measure your strength against that of Putin's. You're in two completely different leagues. And it's not even about martial arts or judo, for example. How do you see it? Are you in the red corner of the boxing ring, a businessman and Twitter user; and Putin, in blue, a world politician and strategist, who inspires awe in the West and in the US? Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent. Therefore, you'll need to pump up those muscles in order to change from the gentle (effeminate) Elona into the brutal Elon you need to be. I propose training at one of several centers in the Chechen Republic: • Russian Special Forces University: Here you will undergo firearms training with world championship special forces, who beat US special forces in 2015 like it was nothing. • Akhmat Fight Club: This is where you'll be trained to take a punch, a quality needed in any fight. Under the guidance of Abuzayed Vismuradov, you will learn to quickly pull yourself up not just physically, but also mentally, giving you nerves of steel. • Grozny Chechen State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company: Practice within the walls of "Grozny" where they will tell you about American methods of "black PR," and teach you how to monitor and update social network accounts. You will return from the Chechen Republic a completely different person Elona, that is, Elon.

Telegram post by Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Chechen Republic! pic.twitter.com/UyByR9kywq — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

Musk responded to Kadyrov’s advice with a message of thanks, but noted that “such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage.”

“If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to only use my left hand and I am not even left-handed,” Musk added, signing off as “Elona.”