Elon Musk fires back at Business Insider: 'politically motivated hit piece'

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is facing the wrath of the left just one day after expressing his decision to vote Republican moving forward.

On Thursday, Insider published a damning report alleging that SpaceX paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against Musk in 2018. According to the report, the attendant worked as a member of the crew on contract with SpaceX, and accused Musk of exposing himself to her and rubbing her leg without consent – according to “interviews and documents obtained by Insider.”

“According to the declaration, the attendant confided to the friend that after taking the flight attendant job, she was encouraged to get licensed as a masseuse so that she could give Musk massages. It was during one such massage in a private cabin on Musk's Gulfstream G650ER, she told the friend, that Musk propositioned her,” Insider reported.

But Musk denied the story, and told the publication that there was “a lot more to the story.”

“If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” he reportedly wrote, describing the story as a “politically motivated hit piece.”

The flight attendant reportedly told her friend that the billionaire asked her to come to his room during a flight in late 2016 for a “full body massage,” according to the declaration, which adds that Musk “was completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body.” The declaration claims that Musk exposed himself to the woman and offered to buy her a horse if she would “do more.”

The declaration was provided to Insider by the flight attendant's friend, and not by the attendant herself.

Posting on social media, Musk denied the claims, describing them as “wild accusations,” that are “utterly untrue.”

Twitter is hiding these replies Elon Musk wrote in response to the Insider hit piece on him. Not sure if deliberate. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/nQU3cqNA45 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 20, 2022

“But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me ‘exposed’ – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public,” continued Musk. “She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened.”

One of Musk’s followers replied to say that “it’s strange how their friend is the one who came forward years after it supposedly happened while claiming they can’t stay silent,” adding that “it’s a story based on hearsay. ‘My friend said.’ No proof.”

The reply prompted Musk to respond, “Exactly.”

“Moreover, the ‘friend’ in question who gave the interview to [Business Insider] is a far-left activist/actress in L.A. with a major political axe to grind.”

Musk stated his belief that the purpose of the article was to interfere with his acquisition of Twitter.

“...It was clear there their only goal was a hit piece to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me,” he said.

As detailed by the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, “That amount of money for a settlement of this sort is absolutely de minimis, and everyone who understands corporate law knows this.”

“In other words, when you sue one of the most valuable people on earth and get a settlement of $250,000, that's nearly always just the guy getting rid of something he considers a nuisance, not an admission of guilt,” wrote Shapiro.