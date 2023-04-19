Elon Musk's vision for Twitter takes shape as it rebrands to X Corp
Much like Google became Alphabet in 2015 and Facebook became Meta in 2021, Twitter is following a similar path after Musk took over the company.
In a significant move, Elon Musk's Twitter has been rebranded as X Corp., aligning itself with other major tech companies that have undergone name changes.
The transition to X Corp. is part of Musk's vision to turn Twitter into a comprehensive application that can offer a multitude of services, similar to China's popular social media platform WeChat.
As Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stepped down, Musk expressed his interest in taking over the social media platform and has been working to implement his vision for the site.
In an email sent to its business partners, Twitter has announced that its official name has been updated to X Corp. The email also requested partners to use the new name in all official dealings.
"We are writing to let you know that Twitter, Inc. has been renamed to X Corp. The Twitter service will continue to be known as Twitter," a statement says. "Going forward, you may refer to X Corp. in place of Twitter, Inc. for all contracting, billing, and other records you may have."
Although the company has undergone a corporate rebranding, the platform itself will continue to be referred to as Twitter, following in the footsteps of other major tech companies such as Google's transition to Alphabet in 2015 and Facebook's recent renaming to Meta in 2021.
- By Ezra Levant
