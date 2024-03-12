England halts puberty blockers for children, adolescents

E-transfer (Canada):

England's National Health Service (NHS) announced Tuesday it will no longer prescribe any puberty-suppressing hormones (PSH), more commonly referred to as puberty blockers for minors, at its taxpayer-funded 'gender clinics.'

"We have concluded that there is not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of PSH to make the treatment routinely available at this time," the interim NHS clinical policy reads.

The landmark decision to cease the experimental practice of puberty blockers follows earlier concerns by NHS regarding their potential harms. Last September, they stopped "routinely offering" hormone prescription pendering further review.

The policy further explains that after careful consideration of published findings by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the use of puberty blockers, provided "no statistically significant difference in gender dysphoria, mental health, body image, and psychosocial functioning in children and adolescents treated with PSH."

Additionally, they found that there was "limited short-term and long-term safety data" for puberty blockers and that such treatment may reduce a child’s "expected increase in lumbar or femoral bone density during puberty."

The ruling comes days after shocking information was uncovered about the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), a body that sets internationally recognized standards of care for gender dysphoric people, including minors.

In a publication called the leaked WPATH Files, hundreds of discussions amongst clinicians affiliated with WPATH exposed that many of its clinicians who provide gender-affirming care and prescription hormones, including puberty blockers, did so for reasons not based on science and medicine and without informed consent.

"I welcome this groundbreaking change as children’s safety and well-being are paramount,” UK health and social care minister Maria Caulfield posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to NHS’s findings. The minister also said that "ending the routine prescription of puberty blockers will help ensure that care is based on evidence, expert clinical opinion, and is in the best interests of the child."

To find more of our reports on this topic, and to donate towards the costs involved to bring them to you, go to TransMadness.com.