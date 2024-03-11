Trans Scandal: How the 'WPATH Files' may have exposed the most unethical experiment of all time

Journalist and 'WPATH Files' author Mia Hughes and 'Billboard' Chris Elston discuss the damning impact leaked conversations from clinicians aligned with the World Professional Association of Transgender Health may have on the controversial 'affirmative care' industry.

On March 4, Environmental Progress published over 70 pages of leaked conversations between clinicians who are members of the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH), the organization which supposedly sets out the highest standard of care for people who identify as transsexual, transgender and gender-nonconforming, including minors.

Instead of uncovering a 'gold standard' of care from the organization for which health professionals, social institutions — and even the judicial system in some cases — look to as some sort of authority on gender medicine, the hundreds of leaked conversations expose how WPATH consists of many activist clinicians who may be pushing experimental medical transitioning practices without the fully-informed consent of parents, children and vulnerable adults.

In today’s report, I bring you a sit-down interview with journalist Mia Hughes. She's the author of an analytical report called The WPATH Files, which accompanied the leaked discussions published by Environmental Progress.

In our conversation, we unpack the concerning information and what hopefully means for the future of these harmful, so-called “affirmative care” practices.

Child protection activist Billboard Chris, who has travelled across North America to raise awareness about such harms, also joined us for the discussion.

Unlike the legacy media, which by and large has completely ignored the shocking WPATH Files, Rebel News has been bringing you the other side of the story on “affirmative care” for years.

To find more of our reports on this topic, and to donate towards the costs involved to bring them to you, go to TransMadness.com.

  • By David Menzies

