Trans Scandal: How the 'WPATH Files' may have exposed the most unethical experiment of all time

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

On March 4, Environmental Progress published over 70 pages of leaked conversations between clinicians who are members of the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH), the organization which supposedly sets out the highest standard of care for people who identify as transsexual, transgender and gender-nonconforming, including minors.

God bless the whistleblower(s) behind the leaked WPATH convos.



Such a blow to the foundation supporting the wicked practice of medically transitioning kids.



Interview with Mia Hughes ( @_CryMiaRiver ), author of the WPATH Files to come @RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/KgoTH30uG2 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 11, 2024

Instead of uncovering a 'gold standard' of care from the organization for which health professionals, social institutions — and even the judicial system in some cases — look to as some sort of authority on gender medicine, the hundreds of leaked conversations expose how WPATH consists of many activist clinicians who may be pushing experimental medical transitioning practices without the fully-informed consent of parents, children and vulnerable adults.

In today’s report, I bring you a sit-down interview with journalist Mia Hughes. She's the author of an analytical report called The WPATH Files, which accompanied the leaked discussions published by Environmental Progress.

In our conversation, we unpack the concerning information and what hopefully means for the future of these harmful, so-called “affirmative care” practices.

Child protection activist Billboard Chris, who has travelled across North America to raise awareness about such harms, also joined us for the discussion.

Our modern-day Mengele, a man known as Dr. Marci Bowers, has released this statement defending child mutilation and sterilization in spite of the proof from doctors’ own mouths that children aren’t able to give informed consent to transition.



"WPATH is and has always been a… pic.twitter.com/D7dP6tvk4Z — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 6, 2024

Unlike the legacy media, which by and large has completely ignored the shocking WPATH Files, Rebel News has been bringing you the other side of the story on “affirmative care” for years.

To find more of our reports on this topic, and to donate towards the costs involved to bring them to you, go to TransMadness.com.