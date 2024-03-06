Billboard Chris responds to Radio Canada's exposé on youth gender clinics

'In five minutes, this clinician was already talking about double masectomies for her, and hysterectomies — literally five minutes in.'

  • By Rebel News
  • March 06, 2024
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, "Billboard" Chris Elston joined the show to discuss Radio Canada's recent exposé on clinics offering life-altering "gender-affirming care" to youth.

As part of their investigation, Radio Canada sent an underage individual into gender clinics alone to see if professionals would offer them so called "gender-affirming care." This includes interventions like puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and even surgery.

As Mr. Elston explains, the 14-year-old girl was able to get a prescription for testosterone within nine minutes of entering one of the clinics.

Speaking about the response from left-wing activists to the documentary, Mr. Elston said, "The people I've seen online who fashion themselves as progressives are just trying to dismiss this and saying 'that's not the typical thing.'"

"But you gotta watch this. People watching this at home, really google this, Trans Express. It's incredible. It's a very independent investigation, there's no agenda to it at all. And in every single case it's exactly what people like myself have been saying which is that there's no safeguards."

Commenting on the investigation, Mr. Levant said, "It's hard being a teenager. You're growing up, your body's changing, you have hormones, you're trying to find your place in the world. It's tough being a teenager."

"But never before did you have these institutions, very authoritative wearing a doctor's gown, saying 'we understand you and we will put you on the path and don't tell your parents and yeah you need to hack off your body parts.'"

He added that, "in a way they're predators Chris, and it's just so heartbreaking to hear about. And I'm just a stranger hearing about these, I can only imagine being a family member or the child itself."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recently announced new policies that include restrictions on hormone therapy and "gender-affirming" surgery for minors.

Justin Trudeau slammed Smith's announcement, claiming it's an attack on "LGBT youth." As reported by CTV News, the prime minister said, "Fight with us to defend the rights of vulnerable Canadians, don't fight against vulnerable LGBT youth."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowTo watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.

