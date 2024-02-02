The woke left loses it over Alberta's new gender ideology legislation
Ezra Levant looks at Premier Danielle Smith's announcement of new gender ideology legislation, which restricts access to gender surgery and hormone therapy for minors, and the woke left's reaction to her press conference.
This week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced new legislation designed to address radical gender ideology in the province. Included in the announcement was details about restrictions on top and bottom surgeries for minors aged 17 and under, restrictions on hormone therapy for those aged 15 and under.
Smith also said the province would be looking to create co-ed or open divisions for sports, leaving the men's and women's divisions for competitors of the same biological sex.
These measured policies sent Canada's woke left into fits, and on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at some of those reactions.
Leading the charge in hysterics was outgoing the outgoing Alberta NDP leader, Rachel Notley, who accused Smith of pandering to "extreme" elements of her party.
Ezra compared Notley's attempts to that of George Orwell's dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, and referred to a poll from last year showing stunning support for these sorts changes:
It's what I talked about when I read that excerpt from "Nineteen Eighty-Four", and that's what Rachel Notley herself said: "A trans woman is a woman, a trans man is a man."
No, it's four fingers. No matter how you punish [Nineteen Eighty-Four protagonist] Winston Smith, four fingers is still four fingers. The whole purpose of transgenderism is to get you to say four fingers is five fingers, or three fingers, or whatever they say.
By the way, you know who's "extreme" on this? Rachel Notley.
Here's a poll that Angus Reid did a few months ago when New Brunswick was taking similar baby steps towards giving parents information about what's going on with their kids.
They polled Alberta too, 88% of Albertans want informed consent for this sort of thing. Can you tell me anything else that 88% of the population agrees on?
