The woke left loses it over Alberta's new gender ideology legislation

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

This week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced new legislation designed to address radical gender ideology in the province. Included in the announcement was details about restrictions on top and bottom surgeries for minors aged 17 and under, restrictions on hormone therapy for those aged 15 and under.

Smith also said the province would be looking to create co-ed or open divisions for sports, leaving the men's and women's divisions for competitors of the same biological sex.

These measured policies sent Canada's woke left into fits, and on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at some of those reactions.

Leading the charge in hysterics was outgoing the outgoing Alberta NDP leader, Rachel Notley, who accused Smith of pandering to "extreme" elements of her party.

Ezra compared Notley's attempts to that of George Orwell's dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, and referred to a poll from last year showing stunning support for these sorts changes: