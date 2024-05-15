Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2024: Salman Sima

Freedom activist and former Iranian political prisoner Salman Sima spoke about the critical importance of free speech at this year's Rebel News LIVE! event in Toronto.

Sima stressed the importance of not allowing the government to encroach on freedoms as is common in Iran.

The freedom activist recounted his speech at the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa as thousands gathered in opposition to government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking about being held prisoner by the Iranian regime and then coming to Canada, Sima said, "I lost my freedom once by the ayatollah under Sharia law in Iran. I came here as a refugee in 2011 — I don't want to lose my freedom here again."