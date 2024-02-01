Alberta Premier Danielle Smith brings in a sensitive, sensible policy on transgenderism — and the left goes nuts

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, Ezra discusses how Alberta Premier Daniel Smith has emerged as a central figure in the ongoing wave of trans madness that has swept across Canada. The announcement of a new policy addressing the issue head on has ignited a strong liberal reaction.

Over the last decade, transgenderism has become a prominent topic, encompassing not only issues related to sexuality but also broader aspects of 'queerness'. The term 'queer,' as Smith aptly notes, implies a rebellion against normalizing abnormality for its own sake, a sentiment drawn from George Orwell's timeless work, '1984.'

It paints a vivid picture of the manipulation of truth, drawing parallels between the distortion of reality in Orwell's dystopian world and the challenges posed by the transgender discourse today. The crux of the matter, according to Smith, lies in forcing individuals to accept a narrative that goes against their natural perception – a theme eerily echoed in Orwell's masterpiece.

The Premier's announcement outlines a comprehensive policy that addresses various facets of transgender issues. While the details are yet to be formalized into legislation, Smith's video presentation sheds light on the government's direction.

Premier Danielle Smith announces "top and bottom" gender reassignment surgeries for minors aged 17 and under will be banned in Alberta.



Ages 15 and under will not be permitted to received puberty blockers and hormone therapy.https://t.co/CDi95ZBkYD pic.twitter.com/hgydPVbxnZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2024

One of the most contentious issues raised by Smith involves transgender participation in sports. Citing concerns over unfair advantages and potential risks, the Premier announces plans to work with sporting organizations to create women's-only divisions and gender-neutral categories, aiming to strike a balance between 'inclusivity' and fair competition.

Predictably, the announcement has triggered a strong reaction. Liberals and activists argue that Smith's approach infringes on transgender rights and label it as unconstitutional. Former NDP leader Rachel Notley and members of the Liberal Party have criticized the policy, with Notley claiming that the use of Section 33 is questionable.

However, Smith's policy has found support from a majority of Albertans, with an Angus Reid poll indicating that 88% of the population favors informed consent for transgender-related decisions. The Premier's emphasis on parental involvement, age-appropriate education, and careful consideration of the unique challenges faced by young individuals reflects a commitment to a balanced and pragmatic approach.

