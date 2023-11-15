Nurse accused of 'transphobia' for defending women's safe spaces speaks out after hearing

In today’s report I interview Amy Hamm, a British Columbian nurse, who has just gotten out of a quasi-criminal trial brought on by her licensing body due to speech related to her off-duty activism.

It’s not just Jordan Peterson.



In my latest article I write about four Canadian medical professionals who have had their freedom of thought and expression threatened by their licensing colleges.

Hamm, a self-proclaimed women’s and same-sex rights advocate, first ran into trouble with the BC College for Nurses and Midwives in 2020.

Inspired by famous Harry Potter author and women’s rights activist JK Rowling, whose essay on gender identity ideology issues and their impact on sex-based rights had recently gone viral, Hamm and a friend decided to invest in posting a huge “I ❤️ JK Rowling” billboard in Vancouver.

“I was very pleased that, you know, such a famous and brilliant woman came out in support of these ideas that are very controversial,” Hamm told Rebel News during the interview. Hamm added that it was the sponsorship of the billboard that “sent an avalanche of activists after her.”

Bildy asks Hamm how and why she got involved with the I ♥️ JK Rowling Billboard that was posted on Glen Dr. in Vancouver.



*I met and interviewed Hamm for the 1st time before cancel mobsters had the billboard removed after it had only been up for 36hrs https://t.co/foFJ4ihqx0 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 4, 2023

That avalanche included the BCCNM combing though hundreds of Hamm’s online, off-duty statements and then accusing Hamm of being “derogatory and discriminatory” against transgender persons.

Click on the full video report above to hear Hamm recap some of the shocking parts of the disciplinary hearing, including how biological males are encroaching on women’s prisons and rape shelters. She also shares her thoughts on the blue-haired activist lawyer for the BCCNM, Barbara Findlay’s attempt to have the panel compel her speech during proceedings.

15. Bildy’s questions for Hamm have concluded.



Hamm is now being cross examined by the college’s blue haired, self proclaimed “old white cisgender queer” activist lawyer, Barbara Findlay. pic.twitter.com/7R9gsZrBrl — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

