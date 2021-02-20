Event planner TICKETED for anti-lockdown rally in Alberta (she's not stopping)

The rural Alberta rebellion against the lockdown continues to percolate. Today's fight for freedom took me to Barrhead Alberta, about an hour and a half north of the capital city of Edmonton, where another protest against the pandemic restrictions was hosted by Benita Pedersen.

Pedersen called her event All Fired Up for Freedom, and about 150 people in this small town of 4500 showed up on a Thursday afternoon to send a message to the government that they are all out of patience with the restriction on their civil liberties.

I had another reason for heading up to Barrhead, too. Pedersen has been using her skills as a DJ and karaoke host to organize rallies and she has received a lockdown ticket for gathering in a group of larger than ten.

I've offered our help to Pedersen. We're going to put her in touch with the top criminal lawyer at no cost to her through www.FightTheFines.com to contest her ticket in court.

If you received a lockdown ticket, don't pay it! Fight it! Send it to us Rebel News at www.FightTheFines.com, and let's fight for freedom one lockdown ticket at a time.