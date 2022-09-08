Eventbrite removes 'What is a Woman?' screening for promoting 'hateful or dangerous content'

What is a Woman?

Eventbrite, which provides event management services, has removed a screening of Matt Walsh’s controversial documentary on transgenderism, “What is a Woman?”

The screening’s organizers at Turning Point USA shared a screenshot on Twitter of an email detailing Eventbrite’s decision to remove the event, which was scheduled for September 13 at the West Kentucky University campus, for promoting "hateful or dangerous content," per Eventbrite's guidelines.

Despite Eventbrite’s removal of the event, Turning Point WKU confirmed that the screening will continue as planned, despite the lack of support from Eventbrite, a service that facilitates event planning and management, as well as ticket sales.

“We encourage our organizers to express their views and gather for a chosen purpose as long as it’s done in a way that doesn’t violate our Legal Terms. We do not permit events, content, or creators that promote or encourage hate, violence, or harassment towards others and/or oneself,” wrote Eventbrite in an email to TPUSA field rep Maggie Fuchs.

We need an answer @eventbritehelp. Are conservatives not welcome to use your platform? Let us know so we can spread the word if that’s the case. Cc @eventbrite https://t.co/8chefuDnsK — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 7, 2022

@eventbritehelp We received this email regarding our event showing “What is a Woman?” to our members. I’m assuming this is a mistake since there is no way that a private screening of one of the most popular documentaries in America violates your community guidelines. (1) https://t.co/64J4TfW2G3 — Maggie fuchs (@maggiefuchs9) September 7, 2022

The notice of the event’s removal claims that Walsh’s documentary “expresses views that are in violation,” of Eventbrite’s terms of service and community guidelines. According to Eventbrite, the organization’s trust and safety team advised the removal of the event.

According to Eventbrite’s community guidelines, the organization is “committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and respectful platform for the organization and discovery of live events,” and specifically prohibits “hateful or dangerous content or events that discriminate against or threaten any societal group, or encourages violence.”

Libs of TikTok commented on the event’s removal, pointing out the absurdity of describing Walsh’s documentary as a promotion of hate and violence.

“[Matt Walsh] interviewing people and asking a question is violence,” the popular conservative Twitter account quipped.

As detailed by The Daily Wire, the screening of Walsh’s documentary is not the first to be removed for violating the organization’s community guidelines. In July, Eventbrite canceled payments for a screening of “2000 Mules,” because it was allegedly promoting “potentially harmful misinformation.”