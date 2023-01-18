Every question we asked Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the World Economic Forum
Nearly 30 important questions were asked by Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini, but the Pfizer head had no answers for the public.
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. By December, vaccines were being made available to the public. Since that time, and for a variety of reasons, millions of people across the world have raised questions about these vaccines.
The mainstream media often neglects these concerns as conspiracies, refusing to ask executives of pharmaceutical companies, which purchase ad space on mainstream news programming, these difficult questions.
That's why our Rebel News team is in Davos, Switzerland, this week covering the World Economic Forum's annual summit — so we can ask the tough questions others either can't or won't.
Our team, led by Rebel Commander Ezra Levant and Australia Bureau Chief Avi Yemini, managed to catch Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the streets of Davos, where they asked the questions people around the world want answered.
In case you haven't seen the whole interaction, you can watch it below:
Here's a list of every question Ezra and Avi asked Bourla, whose only responses were “thank you very much” and “have a nice day.”
- When did you know that the vaccines didn't stop transmission?
- How long did you know that without saying it publicly?
- Why did you keep it a secret that your vaccine did not stop transmission?
- You said it was 100% effective then 90% and 80%, then 70% — but now we know that vaccines do not stop transmission. Why did you keep that a secret?
- Is it time to apologize to the world? To give refunds back to the countries that poured all their money into a vaccine that doesn't work?
- Are you ashamed of what you've done in the last couple of years?
- Are you proud of what you've done the past few years?
- You've made millions off the backs of people's livelihoods, how does it feel to walk the streets as a millionaire on the backs of the regular person at home in Australia, in England and Canada?
- What do you think about on your yacht? What do you think about on your private jet?
- Are you worried about product liability?
- Are you worried about myocarditis?
- What about the sudden deaths?
- What do you ahve to say about young men dropping dead from heart attacks every day?
- Why won't you answer these basic questions? No apology?
- Do you think you should be charged criminally for some of the behaviour you've been a part of?
- How much money have you personally made off the vaccine?
- How many boosters do you think it'll take for you to be happy enough with your earnings?
- Who did you meet with here in secret?
- Will you disclose who you met with?
- Who did you pay commissions to?
- In the past, Pfizer has paid $2.3 billion in fines for deceptive marketing. Have you engaged in that same conduct again?
- Are you under investigation, like you were before, for deceptive marketing?
- If any other product in the world doesn't work as promised, you get a refund. Should you not refund countries that pay billions for your ineffective vaccine?
- Are you only used to speaking to sympathetic media, is that why you don't know how to answer questions?
