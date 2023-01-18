Every question we asked Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the World Economic Forum

E-transfer (Canada):

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. By December, vaccines were being made available to the public. Since that time, and for a variety of reasons, millions of people across the world have raised questions about these vaccines.

The mainstream media often neglects these concerns as conspiracies, refusing to ask executives of pharmaceutical companies, which purchase ad space on mainstream news programming, these difficult questions.

That's why our Rebel News team is in Davos, Switzerland, this week covering the World Economic Forum's annual summit — so we can ask the tough questions others either can't or won't.

Our team, led by Rebel Commander Ezra Levant and Australia Bureau Chief Avi Yemini, managed to catch Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the streets of Davos, where they asked the questions people around the world want answered.

In case you haven't seen the whole interaction, you can watch it below:

Here's a list of every question Ezra and Avi asked Bourla, whose only responses were “thank you very much” and “have a nice day.”