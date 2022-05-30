Exclusive: In-depth interview with United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith

I joined Danielle Smith for an in-depth interview in her hometown of High River, Alberta to discuss her bid for the leadership of the United Conservative Party.

No topic was off the table as we walked through the picturesque town and checked out some historical landmarks. We discussed everything from her floor-crossing and eventual departure from politics to what inspired her to return to politics now and whether she believes Albertans are ready to forgive and trust her again.

We delved into what Smith believed was Kenney’s biggest mistake leading up to the end of his leadership, including extensive conversation on the Covid-19 response, pastor arrests and vaccine mandates. We also talked about Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum and how their interests conflict with Alberta’s.

I also pressed Smith on her commitment to ending Covid-19 restrictions, ceasing ongoing prosecution against those who were charged as a result of the restrictions, and whether she would compromise on her advocacy for freedom once in office.

Finally, we chatted about Danielle Smith’s plan to win and about how she believes she can take on Rachel Notley and the NDP in the next provincial election if she wins the leadership.

I welcome all leadership candidates to join me for an interview like this one, where you will be asked tough but fair questions and given the opportunity to share your vision for Alberta and the UCP at UCPLeadership.com, and we encourage our viewers to head to the same link for our latest coverage on the race for the leadership of the UCP.